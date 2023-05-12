When Maria Karpinska learned that her daughter, Elizabeth Pawlak, was diagnosed with stomach cancer, she immediately traveled 300 miles across Poland to be by her side.

Elizabeth kept her diagnosis hidden from her mother, not wanting to worry her.

However, when Elizabeth's condition worsened and she was told she might only have a few days to live, Karpinska finally learned about her daughter's condition. According to Fox News Digital, Elizabeth refused a blood transfusion needed for surgery due to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness.

Estera, Elizabeth's daughter, told Fox that her grandmother immediately said, "I need to go and see her" and made the 6-hour trek to surprise her daughter at the hospital. When Karpinska arrived, Elizabeth was drowsy, but she hugged her mother and said, "I was not expecting you."

Estera captured the emotional reunion on video and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral with over 4.5 million views.