The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    88-Year-Old Mother Travels Hundreds of Miles to Be with Daughter After Cancer Diagnosis

    The emotional mother-daughter reunion ended up going viral.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    TikTok: esterapawlak

    When Maria Karpinska learned that her daughter, Elizabeth Pawlak, was diagnosed with stomach cancer, she immediately traveled 300 miles across Poland to be by her side.

    Elizabeth kept her diagnosis hidden from her mother, not wanting to worry her.

    View post on TikTok

    However, when Elizabeth's condition worsened and she was told she might only have a few days to live, Karpinska finally learned about her daughter's condition. According to Fox News Digital, Elizabeth refused a blood transfusion needed for surgery due to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness.

    Read More

    Estera, Elizabeth's daughter, told Fox that her grandmother immediately said, "I need to go and see her" and made the 6-hour trek to surprise her daughter at the hospital. When Karpinska arrived, Elizabeth was drowsy, but she hugged her mother and said, "I was not expecting you."

    Estera captured the emotional reunion on video and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral with over 4.5 million views.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.