Mother Sues After Ohio Teen Left Paralyzed in Juvenile Jail Fight, Guards Accused of Negligence

The mother of an Ohio teen, who was left paralyzed inside Franklin County's juvenile jail, has plans to sue.

Mary Washington told The Columbus Dispatch that guards allegedly watched her 15-year-old son, Damarion Allen, "suffer but failed to help" during an assault that resulted in his paralysis. She intends to sue both the Franklin County Juvenile Court and the involved detention center staff.

According to the newspaper, Washington has been "fighting with county officials for months" trying to find out what happened to her son inside the center. Due to the incident, he sustained injuries to his neck and spine, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. "He also has limited use of his arms and hands," she added.

After sharing Allen's ordeal on Facebook in a post described as "graphic", it quickly went viral. Washington is seeking damages to "ensure this does not happen to anyone else’s child," she commented.

The publication reported that Allen was paralyzed after being "brutally beaten in a fight with another teen on May 7."

He received medical treatment at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, where "he required surgery to stabilize his neck."

Despite facing multiple complications, he was discharged on July 26, confined to a wheelchair. Reflecting on the life-changing incident, Allen revealed, "I had a lot of dreams."

The Dispatch obtained footage showing the altercation between Allen and another teen. While the fight transpired, a guard identified as Latashia Lewis observed without intervening.

As the video progresses, Allen's head is seen making contact with the ground, after which he becomes limp. Despite this, the other teen continues to assault him until guards step in.

In a disturbing sequence, Lewis, along with other guards, drags Allen toward his cell.

At one point, Lewis is seen dropping Allen while navigating a short flight of stairs. Allen voiced his pain, stating his neck hurt and pleading, "What if I’m paralyzed?” In response to his pleas, a guard named Luke Edo relayed, “He says he can’t walk,” only for the shift supervisor, Talia Sumney, to counter with, “he can walk.” Sumney further instructed the guards to “Get him in his room no matter what it takes. We need to use force.” She continued, "We are not putting you on your back.”

After viewing the video, Washington expressed her frustration with the treatment her son received. She told the outlet, "It don't take no rocket scientist or a doctor or somebody like that to know that you don't touch this person. This person has been hurt severely. Get immediate — immediate — medical attention."

She believes that the way the guards manhandled Allen worsened his injuries.

Allen provided his account to the newspaper, stating that upon regaining consciousness, he informed the guards that he couldn’t feel his legs.

However, he claims they disregarded him. "They were not listening. They just dragging me. I'm looking at my legs and they look like noodles like I can't feel them," Allen described. "And I'm trying to tell them, my neck, but they wouldn't listen."

The Dispatch, in addition to obtaining the video, also accessed information from an internal probe.

The investigation discovered that the two boys should have been kept separate. Allen, who was in medical isolation pending a transfer, should not have been allowed out of his cell simultaneously with the other teen. This act by Lewis contravened a court order, medical instructions, and internal protocols. The investigation also determined that both Lewis and Sumney neglected their American Red Cross training when dealing with Allen.

Despite their denials, witness accounts and video evidence contradict their claims.

Following these findings, both were placed on administrative leave on May 19 and have been barred from entering the center or any affiliated court facility.