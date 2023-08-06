Mother Recalls Having Infant Child Taken From Her Arms at Gunpoint By the Father: ‘Like a Bomb Went Off’ - The Messenger
Mother Recalls Having Infant Child Taken From Her Arms at Gunpoint By the Father: ‘Like a Bomb Went Off’

'I just never seen him like that before,' Sydnie McDonald said of the terrifying incident

Safia Samee Ali
An Alabama mother said he is still haunted by a terrifying encounter where her baby was kidnapped from her arms while she was held at gunpoint by the child’s father. 

While her 11 month old daughter, Selah, is now safe, Sydnie McDonald of Vestavia Hills, which is outside of Birmingham, said the incident has left her unnerved, reported WBRC

“It just sounded like a bomb went off. It was just so loud and chaotic and I was screaming and crying," she told the news outlet.

McDonald said the child’s father,  Joel McCandless, who is a non-custodial parent, asked to see the baby last Sunday but she declined due to a protection of abuse order and after speaking with her family. 

“Not even an hour later, that’s when I started hearing noises outside my apartment,” she said.

“I actually started recording a video right before the incident happened. It was me just checking out my apartment... Not even before I could turn around completely, that’s when the shots started coming through the glass door... and he started charging at me with the gun through the glass door while I was holding Selah," she said, according to the outlet. 

“I just covered her with my body and just crouched down in the corner of my dining room... That’s when he held me at gunpoint and took the baby from my arms.”

A stock photo of a black pistol.
Ioannis Tsotras/Getty Images

She immediately called the police.

McDonald said she and the father had been in a relationship but it ended because he had been “emotionally and mentally abusive and a bit financially abusive.” She obtained temporary custody and an order of protection while the two were sorting out custodial issues, she said. 

But his actions still shocked her. 

“I truly was not expecting to see Selah’s dad like that... I just never seen him like that before,” she said.

Police found the child unharmed and charged McCandless with eight counts related to the kidnapping. 

McDonald said they are working on relocating for their safety with the help of a GoFundMe page. 

“They do say that once you leave your abuser, the chances of violence do increase but it’s ultimately that risk you kind of have to take if you want to be happy and move on with life.”

