Mother Questions ‘Accidental’ Shooting Involving 16-Year-Old Daughter by Younger Cousin

The mother of a 16-year-old girl, who died from an alleged accidental gunshot wound to the head inflicted by her 14-year-old cousin, expresses her disbelief about the accident, reports ABC 13.

The 14-year-old cousin was said to have been handling the gun at a friend's house when it discharged. He reportedly fled the scene afterward and has since been charged with manslaughter following the tragic death of his cousin.

"I don't believe you can accidentally shoot someone in the back of the head,” Juanita Williams voiced her skepticism to ABC 13.

Despite the incident, no adults have yet been charged. Under Texas law, adults can be held responsible if they neglected to secure a readily dischargeable firearm or left it within a child's reach. Williams continues to seek answers.

"Where did he get the gun? Whose was it? The people there are denying ownership, so we remain uncertain," she shared with the station.