Mother of Uvalde Elementary School Shooting Victim Announces Mayoral Run: ‘I Want to Move Forward’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Mother of Uvalde Elementary School Shooting Victim Announces Mayoral Run: ‘I Want to Move Forward’

'I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning,' Kimberly Mata-Rubio said in a note addressed to her late daughter

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kimberly Mata-Rubio is running to be mayor of Uvalde.ABC News

The mother of one of the 19 fourth-graders killed in the Uvalde school shooting last May announced she is running to be mayor of the Texas city. 

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the 21 people murdered in the Robb Elementary School massacre on May 22, 2022, told ABC News she’s running to make the community better for her children and help the city continue to heal.

"My other children are going to grow up in this community and I want it to be the best it can be for them,” Mata-Rubio, 34, said. “There is so much potential. There are things I love about Uvalde — so much history and a rich culture — and I don’t want this town to stay where it is and just be remembered for this tragedy."

"I want to move forward but I want to bring along our children and those two teachers,” she said.

Read More

Current Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced he would step down to run for a Texas House seat, and a special election for the new mayor is being held on Nov. 7. 

On Twitter, Mata-Rubio wrote a note addressed to her daughter about her run for mayor. "I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world,” she said. "I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning.”

Mata-Rubio currently works at the Uvalde-Ledger News, the local paper, as an advertising executive and was previously a writer and editor there. She is the mom of four other children.

A lifelong Uvalde resident, Mata-Rubio told ABC that the community remains “fractured” more than a year after it experienced the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history. 

“That is not the town I know. That is not the town I grew up in. So, I also want to come together because only when we come together is when we are going to be able to evolve,” she said. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.