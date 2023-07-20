Mother of Teen Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in 2019 Speaks Out After Helping to Search for Carlee Russell

The Alabama woman who helped organize a volunteer search party for Carlee Russell, who suddenly vanished and then reappeared roughly 49 hours later, called her return a "miracle" and said people should be grateful that she is alive.

Angela Harris, whose 19-year-old daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was kidnapped and murdered in 2019, helped lead a search for Russell in the hours after Russell's disappearance last Thursday.

She vanished after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering alone along an interstate in Hoover, Ala.

Russell, 25, returned home on foot Saturday night, and police are questioning her account and have said they are not looking for the young child.

Russell's family has contended that the child may have been used as bait to capture the nursing student.

Harris, in a Facebook post Monday, said she would not address "what did happen, what didn't happen."

"All I'm going to address is put yourself in the shoes of having a missing child, no matter what. No matter what, it is a miracle, no matter what happened. Two days your child's missing and then you have your child back. That is so overwhelming. I can't even tell you how I broke down," she said.

"I'm so thankful, no matter what, that she's alive because a lot of people put their heart and soul into Carlee coming home and she's home. To me that's all that matters right now," an emotional Harris said in the Facebook video.

She went on to thank the scores of people in the community who turned out to search for Russell.

"And thank you to everybody who helped in the search for Carlee. Because without y'all and your support, I couldn't have been there to help that family, because no matter what, it was an emergency. No matter what, the situation was an emergency and they needed people. They needed me and they needed you. They needed people," Harris said.

"So like I say, guys, just remember: if you don't take anything away from this video, remember to keep yourself safe. Yes, there's predators out there, they're all over there all over," Harris said.

