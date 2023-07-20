Mother of Teen Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in 2019 Speaks Out After Helping to Search for Carlee Russell

The Alabama woman who helped organize a volunteer search party for Carlee Russell, who suddenly vanished and then reappeared roughly 49 hours later, called her return a "miracle" and said people should be grateful that she is alive.
Angela Harris, whose 19-year-old daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was kidnapped and murdered in 2019, helped lead a search for Russell in the hours after Russell's disappearance last Thursday.
She vanished after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering alone along an interstate in Hoover, Ala.
Russell, 25, returned home on foot Saturday night, and police are questioning her account and have said they are not looking for the young child.
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell
- Carlee Russell Fired After Fallout Over Kidnapping Story: Report
- Carlee Russell Tweeted That God Was ‘Looking Out’ for Her the Day She Vanished
- Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Didn’t Happen as Police Mull Criminal Charges
Russell's family has contended that the child may have been used as bait to capture the nursing student.
Harris, in a Facebook post Monday, said she would not address "what did happen, what didn't happen."
"All I'm going to address is put yourself in the shoes of having a missing child, no matter what. No matter what, it is a miracle, no matter what happened. Two days your child's missing and then you have your child back. That is so overwhelming. I can't even tell you how I broke down," she said.
"I'm so thankful, no matter what, that she's alive because a lot of people put their heart and soul into Carlee coming home and she's home. To me that's all that matters right now," an emotional Harris said in the Facebook video.
She went on to thank the scores of people in the community who turned out to search for Russell.
"And thank you to everybody who helped in the search for Carlee. Because without y'all and your support, I couldn't have been there to help that family, because no matter what, it was an emergency. No matter what, the situation was an emergency and they needed people. They needed me and they needed you. They needed people," Harris said.
"So like I say, guys, just remember: if you don't take anything away from this video, remember to keep yourself safe. Yes, there's predators out there, they're all over there all over," Harris said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews