Mother of Ohio State Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Shot in Chicago Drive-By

Authorities confirm Ashley Griggs, the 40-year-old mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate, was killed on Sunday in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side that left four others injured.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified Griggs as the victim of Sunday's violence in West Garfield Park.

Ohio State has also confirmed Tate's loss, saying in a statement, "Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened, and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time."

Tate, a high school football standout, is a freshman who enrolled at OSU back in January and is a wide receiver for the university's football team.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 2 a.m., according to police. When officers pulled up to the scene, they found a wounded Griggs. She was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators have yet to make an arrest but are actively looking for the shooter, who fired from a passing vehicle.

The shooting also injured a 38-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man.

All were listed in fair condition after being treated at the hospital.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave police an anonymous tip through this website.