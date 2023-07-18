Mother of Mass Shooting Suspect Apologizes for Son’s Actions, Says Military Made Him a ‘Monster’
Andre Longmore was killed by police on Sunday in Jonesboro, Georgia
The mother of mass shooting suspect Andre Longmore said she is "heartbroken" over her son's actions and believes the Army veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Lorna Dennis told WANF in Atlanta that she's sorry for what her 40-year-old son did on Saturday in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta. According to police, Longmore fatally shot four people: Steve Blizzard, 65; Ronald Jeffers, 66; and married couple Scott and Shirley Leavitt, who were 67 and 66, respectively.
An online GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral costs for the four victims.
- Fox News Apologizes for On-Air Joke About Chris Christie’s Weight
- Suspect in Georgia Mass Shooting Killed After Day-Long Manhunt
- Mother of Florida Boardwalk Shooting Victim Says Rare Medical Condition Saved Him
- Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Identified After 5 Killed
- Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Shared Videos of Kids with Guns and BLM Support on Facebook
Longmore was killed by police on Sunday in Jonesboro, Georgia.
Dennis said her son served in the 82nd Airborne Division for six years and won several medals for his service. Longmore served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Dennis believes witnessing all that death gave her son PTSD.
Dennis told the station that Longmore had been diagnosed with PTSD and schizophrenia and had trouble sleeping. She said she tried to get him help, but Longmore said he didn't need any.
According to Dennis, the military transformed her boy into "a monster" who attacked her the day before the mass shooting.
Dennis was not seriously injured in that incident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews