Mother of Mass Shooting Suspect Apologizes for Son’s Actions, Says Military Made Him a ‘Monster’ - The Messenger
Mother of Mass Shooting Suspect Apologizes for Son’s Actions, Says Military Made Him a ‘Monster’

Andre Longmore was killed by police on Sunday in Jonesboro, Georgia

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
The mother of mass shooting suspect Andre Longmore said she is "heartbroken" over her son's actions and believes the Army veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Andre Lloyd Longmore
Andre Lloyd LongmoreHenry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Lorna Dennis told WANF in Atlanta that she's sorry for what her 40-year-old son did on Saturday in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta. According to police, Longmore fatally shot four people: Steve Blizzard, 65; Ronald Jeffers, 66; and married couple Scott and Shirley Leavitt, who were 67 and 66, respectively.

An online GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral costs for the four victims.

Read More

Longmore was killed by police on Sunday in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Dennis said her son served in the 82nd Airborne Division for six years and won several medals for his service. Longmore served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Dennis believes witnessing all that death gave her son PTSD.

Dennis told the station that Longmore had been diagnosed with PTSD and schizophrenia and had trouble sleeping. She said she tried to get him help, but Longmore said he didn't need any.

According to Dennis, the military transformed her boy into "a monster" who attacked her the day before the mass shooting.

Dennis was not seriously injured in that incident.

