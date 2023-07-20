Mother of Man Accused of Imprisoning 2 Boys Says He Took Them to a Park and Wanted Them in School
'Joel tried his hardest to get the kids to go to school,' Diane Manke said of her son, who faces multiple charges in Wisconsin
The mother of a Wisconsin man who lived with a woman accused of keeping her two children imprisoned at their home for at least a year claims her son did his best to help the young boys.
Joel Manke, 38, and his partner Katie Koch, 34, are facing multiple charges after Koch's two sons, ages 7 and 9, were discovered naked and covered in dirt after escaping the couple's home through a broken window on July 13.
Prosecutors allege the children had been confined to a room with boarded-up windows and filled with excrement and garbage.
In an interview, Joel's mother, Diane Manke, claimed that her son did his best to provide for the children despite not being their biological father.
"Joel tried his hardest to get the kids to go to school," she told NBC affiliate WTMJ. "What more can you do when you're not the dad? You can tell the mom, but she didn't want to do that."
Koch previously told investigators that she had been homeschooling the boys with Hooked on Phonics workbooks and educational apps on tablets.
Diane did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment on Thursday.
Following their rescue last week, Diane briefly took care of the children, but she said they were ultimately returned to a social worker due to their special needs.
Diane said that up until a year and a half ago, she regularly saw her son with Koch and her children.
During their visits, she recalled Koch being "good" with the boys and observed him "always watching over them."
Diane also disputed the claim that the children did not go outside the home, stating that her son took them to a park and lake.
"They did things, but that's what I want people to know," she said. "They didn't keep them in a house trapped up in a room."
However, she added that she wished her son had "tried harder" to help the boys so "none of this would've come about."
"I think he would've done things differently," she told WTMJ, "but it's not like he didn't tell [Koch] and he didn't try."
Court records show Joel posted a $6,500 bond with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
WTMJ said they contacted the children's biological father, who declined to comment.
Rick Eder, who discovered Koch's children on the street, told The Messenger that they were covered in so much filth that he believed they were "wearing Halloween costumes."
"It was like out of a horror film," he said.
