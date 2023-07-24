A Hoover, Alabama mother whose daughter was murdered last year is urging Carlee Russell, a nursing student whose kidnapping claims have come into question, to come clean about what really happened to her.



Russell called 911 on July 13 to report a toddler walking on the side of the interstate in Hoover. When police arrived, Russell was not there. She was missing for 48 hours before showing up at her parent's front door.

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared. Hoover Police Department

Russell claimed she was abducted, but police have been unable to verify her story. Surveillance video of the interstate does not show a toddler or a man on the side of the road and police have not found any evidence of a missing child.



Additionally, police discovered some unusual searches in Russell's search history, including the maximum age of an Amber Alert and the movie "Taken," which is about a father searching for his kidnapped daughter.

The investigation is still open.

In a Facebook post, Shea Wadrup Pilkington-Wiley, whose daughter was murdered in 2022, said the incident brought up familiar and painful emotions.

"She disrespected every one of our children," Pilkington-Wiley said. "The child you couldn't get in touch with that horrific evening. The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt."

Pilkington-Wiley expanded on her feelings in an interview with WVTM 13 News.

"Her actions, with her being safe the entire event, is disrespectful to all of the boys and the girls, the adults [and] children that have gone missing, that didn't make it home, that are still gone, or maybe came home, but they didn't come home alive," she said.

She added that Russell should apologize to those who searched for her and families who have lost children.

"She needs to admit to what she did," Pilkington-Wiley said.

