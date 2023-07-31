Mother of Eight’s Body Found in Storage Bin One Year After Disappearance

The remains of a missing Ohio mother of eight were discovered in a plastic storage box nearly a year after she disappeared.
Cleveland Police found 41-year-old Tyresha Little’s remains after a tip led them to the backyard of an abandoned home, local news outlet WOIO-TV reported.
Little was last seen alive in August 2022. Detective Kevin Callahan said authorities had been searching for Little since her disappearance.
“It’s an active ongoing investigation,” Callahan told WJW-TV. “We want to know what happened.”
- Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in Water Near Venue he Disappeared From
- 8-Year-Old and Brother, 4, Found Dead After Disappearing in Swollen California River
- Body Found in New York City River a Week After Boys, 11 and 13, Went Missing
- Teenager Who Disappeared 8 Years Ago Is Found, Reunited With Family
- Actor Jefferson Machado Found Dead 4 Months After His Disappearance
Her daughter, Tajainea Little, said her mother was always smiling and laughing “no matter how dark the world seemed.”
She has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial service.
“No matter how long she was missing we had hope she’d come home — not us finding a body,” Tajainea Little said.
The family wants to bury her in her hometown of Warren, Ohio.
It could be another two months before officials know how Little died. They are still waiting for autopsy test results from a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We don’t know how she got there,” Little said. “The way she was left, we need answers, nobody deserves that.”
There have been no arrests in the case. Crime Stoppers has a $2,500 reward that is still available through Crime Stoppers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness