Mother of Eight’s Body Found in Storage Bin One Year After Disappearance

The remains of a missing Ohio mother of eight were discovered in a plastic storage box nearly a year after she disappeared.

Cleveland Police found 41-year-old Tyresha Little’s remains after a tip led them to the backyard of an abandoned home, local news outlet WOIO-TV reported.

Little was last seen alive in August 2022. Detective Kevin Callahan said authorities had been searching for Little since her disappearance.

“It’s an active ongoing investigation,” Callahan told WJW-TV. “We want to know what happened.”

Her daughter, Tajainea Little, said her mother was always smiling and laughing “no matter how dark the world seemed.”

She has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial service.

“No matter how long she was missing we had hope she’d come home — not us finding a body,” Tajainea Little said.

The family wants to bury her in her hometown of Warren, Ohio.

It could be another two months before officials know how Little died. They are still waiting for autopsy test results from a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We don’t know how she got there,” Little said. “The way she was left, we need answers, nobody deserves that.”

There have been no arrests in the case. Crime Stoppers has a $2,500 reward that is still available through Crime Stoppers.