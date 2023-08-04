Mother of ‘Baby June’ Gets 14 Years for Death of Newborn Found Floating Off Florida Coast - The Messenger
Mother of ‘Baby June’ Gets 14 Years for Death of Newborn Found Floating Off Florida Coast

Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse after initially facing a second-degree murder charge in the case.Getty Images

A Florida woman pleaded guilty this week to dumping her newborn baby’s body into the ocean five years ago and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, according to a local media report.

Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse after initially facing a second-degree murder charge in the case, according to Jacksonville, Florida, news station WJXT.

The body of Singh’s infant daughter was found floating in the water off the coast of Palm Beach County in June 2018 and was dubbed “Baby June.”

After a lengthy search for the child’s mother went cold, detectives matched the baby’s DNA last year to a relative of the father, who said he had not known about the child or that Singh was pregnant until after she was born, according to WJXT.

A test of Singh’s DNA also matched the child’s.

Singh told investigators she had not known she was pregnant until she gave birth in a hotel bathroom, according to WJXT, and placed the child’s body in the ocean a day after it was born.

An autopsy of the baby found that she had died of asphyxiation before Singh placed her body in the ocean.

