    Mother of 5 Sentenced in Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Plot After Coworker Rejects Her

    Helen Hewlett's obsession with an ex-coworker ends in a prison sentence.

    Deola Adeosun
    In a chilling case of unrequited love, Helen Hewlett, a 44-year-old woman from King's Lynn, Norfolk, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after attempting to hire a hitman to kill a former colleague following a brief affair.

    Hewlett's obsession began with a short-lived fling with Paul Belton, a 50-year-old coworker she met while working at the Linda McCartney frozen food factory in Fakenham. The two shared a single kiss in Belton's car, igniting Hewlett's infatuation. Over the next two years, until August 2022, she relentlessly pursued Belton through emails, texts, and even sending him explicit images and videos of herself, all in an attempt to convince him to meet her again.

    When Belton eventually left to work at the Kinnerton Chocolate Factory, Hewlett managed to secure employment at the same location. However, her fixation only escalated, leading her to pay a £17,000 deposit on a website known for recruiting hitmen. Hewlett's request on the dark web included chilling instructions: "Need someone killed in Norfolk" and "vital it looks like an accident."

    During the trial, Belton testified about Hewlett's growing obsession and the barrage of communication he endured. Ultimately, Hewlett was convicted of soliciting murder, resulting in the lengthy prison sentence handed down by Judge Moore.

