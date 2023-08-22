Mother of 3 Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband One Day After Serving Him With Divorce Papers: Police

A Michigan mom of three was allegedly shot and killed by her estranged husband the day after serving him with divorce papers.

Marcus Lofton has been charged with open murder, jail records indicate.

It’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Lofton, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Alicia Lofton, six months into their marriage, according to MLive.com, citing the arrest affidavit.

The couple married in February, but an alleged domestic dispute in May prohibited the pair from having contact.

On Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired at Lofton and Alicia's Grand Rapids, Michigan, home, where they found the mom of three outside, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head and body, the outlet reported.

She was pronounced dead.

Police later found Lofton walking in a Grand Rapids neighborhood and brought him in for an interview.

During questioning, he allegedly told investigators Alicia served him divorce papers a day prior and had plans to sell their house, according to MLive.

An argument ensued and Lofton allegedly said he grabbed Alicia’s gun from a drawer and tried to hit her with it, causing the gun to accidentally discharge, WOOD-TV reported.

Alicia fled to a room and locked the door, but Lofton allegedly forced his way in.

As she attempted to escape through a window, he allegedly shot Alicia several times, according to the station.

Lofton is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help support her three children.