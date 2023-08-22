Mother of 3 Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband One Day After Serving Him With Divorce Papers: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Mother of 3 Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband One Day After Serving Him With Divorce Papers: Police

As the victim attempted to escape through a window, police said she was allegedly shot several times

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Marcus Lofton has been charged with open murder, jail records indicate.National Gun Violence Memorial

A Michigan mom of three was allegedly shot and killed by her estranged husband the day after serving him with divorce papers.

Marcus Lofton has been charged with open murder, jail records indicate.

It’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Lofton, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Alicia Lofton, six months into their marriage, according to MLive.com, citing the arrest affidavit.

The couple married in February, but an alleged domestic dispute in May prohibited the pair from having contact.

On Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired at Lofton and Alicia's Grand Rapids, Michigan, home, where they found the mom of three outside, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head and body, the outlet reported.

Read More

She was pronounced dead.

Police later found Lofton walking in a Grand Rapids neighborhood and brought him in for an interview.

During questioning, he allegedly told investigators Alicia served him divorce papers a day prior and had plans to sell their house, according to MLive.

An argument ensued and Lofton allegedly said he grabbed Alicia’s gun from a drawer and tried to hit her with it, causing the gun to accidentally discharge, WOOD-TV reported.

Alicia fled to a room and locked the door, but Lofton allegedly forced his way in. 

As she attempted to escape through a window, he allegedly shot Alicia several times, according to the station.  

Lofton is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help support her three children.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.