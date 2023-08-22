Mother of 3 Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband One Day After Serving Him With Divorce Papers: Police

A Michigan mom of three was allegedly shot and killed by her estranged husband the day after serving him with divorce papers.
Marcus Lofton has been charged with open murder, jail records indicate.
It’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Lofton, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Alicia Lofton, six months into their marriage, according to MLive.com, citing the arrest affidavit.
The couple married in February, but an alleged domestic dispute in May prohibited the pair from having contact.
On Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired at Lofton and Alicia's Grand Rapids, Michigan, home, where they found the mom of three outside, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head and body, the outlet reported.
- Georgia Woman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Estranged Husband and Auburn Football Player
- ‘Shot Them All’: Officials Release Video of Ohio Dad’s Arrest After 3 Sons Were Killed in Their Yard
- Husband of Missing Mom of Four Charged With Murder After Body, Torched Car Found
- Mass. Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Left Young Kids Living With Body for 3 Days
- Utah Mom’s Claim Husband ‘Never’ Used Drugs ‘Abruptly Changed’ After She Was Accused of Killing Him With Fentanyl
- Woman in Middle of Bitter Break Up Allegedly Killed By Husband Morning of Divorce Hearing
She was pronounced dead.
Police later found Lofton walking in a Grand Rapids neighborhood and brought him in for an interview.
During questioning, he allegedly told investigators Alicia served him divorce papers a day prior and had plans to sell their house, according to MLive.
An argument ensued and Lofton allegedly said he grabbed Alicia’s gun from a drawer and tried to hit her with it, causing the gun to accidentally discharge, WOOD-TV reported.
Alicia fled to a room and locked the door, but Lofton allegedly forced his way in.
As she attempted to escape through a window, he allegedly shot Alicia several times, according to the station.
Lofton is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help support her three children.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews