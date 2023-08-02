Mother of 3 Dies After Being Stabbed 14 Times in Her Home: ‘Is This Even Real?’

A mother of three from Ohio has died days after she was stabbed multiple times and left to die, allegedly by her significant other.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Kristy Fischbach was found by her young sons after she had been stabbed 14 times and beaten inside her home on July 22.

Jessica Rukaniva, Fischbach's cousin, wrote that the 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but suffered two strokes due to the severity of her injuries.

A portion of her skull had to be removed to alleviate brain swelling, but her condition barely improved.

"With minimal improvement over the next few days, her dad was faced with the reality of how serious her injuries were, and what her future looked like, if there was a future," Rukaniva wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The Messenger reached out to Rukaniva for comment on Wednesday.

Fischbach was declared brain dead on July 26, at which point her family made the "tough decision" to withdraw life support, Rukaniva explained.

The GoFundMe lists Fischbach's children's ages as 7, 8 and 12.

Kristy Fischbach Facebook

WOIO confirmed the suspect in Fischbach's murder is Thomas Eller, her significant other, who now faces charges of felonious assault.

“I couldn’t believe it at first," she said of finding out about the attack. "I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like, is this even real?”

Rukaniva told the news station that Fischbach was stabbed a total of 14 times.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over," Rukaniva's husband, Tony, said, "but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was."

The family's fundraiser has raised over $4,300 as of Wednesday afternoon.