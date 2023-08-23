Mother Killed and 2 Children Critically Hurt in Hammer Attack at Their NYC Home - The Messenger
Mother Killed and 2 Children Critically Hurt in Hammer Attack at Their NYC Home

A 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl are 'fighting for their lives' after the attack, according to police

Eli Walsh
A woman in Brooklyn was killed and her two young children were critically injured after being attacked by a hammer. Getty Images

A 43-year-old woman was killed and her young children were in critical condition after a man also living in their apartment building allegedly attacked them with a hammer, New York police officials said Wednesday. 

New York police officers responded around 3 p.m. to reports of an assault at a three-room Brooklyn apartment where the victims lived in one room, the suspect and his 9-year-old son lived in another and a single person lived in the third room.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found and arrested the unidentified suspect, who was covered with blood. 

Officers found the mother and her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter injured from the attack in their room.

The two children were taken to a local hospital, where they were “fighting for their lives,” New York Police Department patrol chief John Chell said at a news conference. 

An investigation into the attack is ongoing and a motive for the attack has not been determined, Chell said. 

