Mother Kicked Out of Senior Living Center for Excessive Partying — Only Guests Were Sons

A Kansas City mother is struggling to find a new home after her senior living center denied her lease renewal over accusations of excessive partying — even though her only guests were her sons and a home nurse.

Vivian Jackson, 68, is now scrambling to find a new affordable assisted living facility since she was given until July 31 to move out of her apartment, the Kansas City Star reported.

Jackson was accused by the management of the Emanuel Cleaver II Senior Living Community of inviting several guests to her apartment there and hosting loud parties.

She insists none of those accusations are true. Her nurse, Virginia Sanders, confirmed to the Star that only her home nurse and her sons visited her.

Jackson also dealt with unresponsive management during the three years she lived in the apartment, and experienced problems such as flooding and power outages, she claims.

“I didn’t even have electricity, and [building management] doesn’t care. This is not professional,” Jackson said.

CONNECTICUT – NOVEMBER 10: A walker and an electric wheelchair are left outside residences at an assisted living facility November 10, 2012 in Connecticut. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) Robert Nickelsberg/Getty

The elderly woman and her nurse reportedly asked management at the center for extra days to move out due to recent storms and power outages. But the request was denied.

It is unclear whether or not Jackson is still living at the center after her lease ended on July 31.

The Kansas City Star reported that her nurse paid an extra month of rent to management in hopes of gaining more time for an apartment search. She told the newspaper she received a receipt for that payment.

Emanuel Cleaver II Senior Living Community center didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's requests for additional information.

Jackson is concerned about not finding a new home, saying she might consider living in her car, the Star reported.

“I have a lot of health issues. I can’t work. If I could work at McDonald’s or something to supplement the income to help me, I would do that, but I can’t. It’s hard to even stand on my legs,” Jackson said.

Jackson is currently on a waiting list for housing at other senior living centers.