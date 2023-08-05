Mother Kicked Out of Senior Living Center for Excessive Partying — Only Guests Were Sons
Vivian Jackson is now still struggling to find affordable housing
A Kansas City mother is struggling to find a new home after her senior living center denied her lease renewal over accusations of excessive partying — even though her only guests were her sons and a home nurse.
Vivian Jackson, 68, is now scrambling to find a new affordable assisted living facility since she was given until July 31 to move out of her apartment, the Kansas City Star reported.
Jackson was accused by the management of the Emanuel Cleaver II Senior Living Community of inviting several guests to her apartment there and hosting loud parties.
She insists none of those accusations are true. Her nurse, Virginia Sanders, confirmed to the Star that only her home nurse and her sons visited her.
- Mom Sues Movie Theater after Being Kicked Out for Taking Autistic Son to Women’s Restroom
- Entrepreneur’s Fake Elon Musk Angers Party Guests Who Were Promised Real Billionaire
- New Documents Detail Brawl at Republican Meeting Where Party Leader Was Kicked in the Groin by Delegate
- Dozens of Kind Strangers Attend Little Boys’ Birthday Party After None of the Guests Show Up
- Doja Cat Will Kick Off Arena Tour This Halloween With Guests Ice Spice and Doechii
Jackson also dealt with unresponsive management during the three years she lived in the apartment, and experienced problems such as flooding and power outages, she claims.
“I didn’t even have electricity, and [building management] doesn’t care. This is not professional,” Jackson said.
The elderly woman and her nurse reportedly asked management at the center for extra days to move out due to recent storms and power outages. But the request was denied.
It is unclear whether or not Jackson is still living at the center after her lease ended on July 31.
The Kansas City Star reported that her nurse paid an extra month of rent to management in hopes of gaining more time for an apartment search. She told the newspaper she received a receipt for that payment.
Emanuel Cleaver II Senior Living Community center didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's requests for additional information.
Jackson is concerned about not finding a new home, saying she might consider living in her car, the Star reported.
“I have a lot of health issues. I can’t work. If I could work at McDonald’s or something to supplement the income to help me, I would do that, but I can’t. It’s hard to even stand on my legs,” Jackson said.
Jackson is currently on a waiting list for housing at other senior living centers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews