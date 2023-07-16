Mother Found Dead, Children Still Missing After Flash Flood in Pennsylvania Sweeps Away Family

Pennsylvania officials have updated the public on the events surrounding a family of four that has been missing since flash floods battered Bucks County.

According to a press conference with the Upper Makefield Township police, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, officials have found the remains of at least one member of the family, the mother of the missing children.

This raises the confirmed death toll of today's flooding to five people.

Officials shared that the family was visiting from the Charleston, SC area and was on their way to a barbecue when they met the flash flooding.

The family was traveling with six people, a grandmother, mother, father, and three children.

When their car started to become submerged, the father took the oldest child, a 4-year-old boy, out of the car and managed to get him to safety.

The mother and grandmother attempted to rescue the other two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, but the four were swept away by the floodwaters.

In a Facebook post after the press conference, the Upper Makefield Township Police Department confirmed that the grandmother had managed to survive and was treated at a local hospital.

Officials shared that they would not be releasing the family's names at this time.

The search continues for the children.