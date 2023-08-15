Mother Finds Dead Woman Wrapped in Plastic in Son’s Room After Noticing Strange Smell
The 26-year-old son is a suspect in the woman’s death and has yet to be located
Police in Los Angeles are investigating a potential homicide after a California mother made a shocking discovery, stumbling upon a dead woman’s body inside her son’s bedroom.
The unidentified mother believed she smelled gas in her son’s bedroom Sunday inside their Los Angeles home, but found the body when she checked inside, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Authorities were called to the 2200 block of Wall Street around 1:15 a.m., KTLA reported. Officers found the woman’s body wrapped in plastic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The L.A. County Coroner's Office later identified the woman as 30-year-old Hannah Rachel Collins, according to KTLA.
The mother’s 26-year-old son is a suspect in the woman’s death and has yet to be located, according to the Los Angeles police.
