Mother Fights for ‘Life Saving’ Procedure for Newborn After Medicaid Denies Coverage

An Iowa Air Force veteran, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, has been fighting to secure expenses for a “life saving” procedure for her newborn after Medicaid denied coverage.

Nicole Dawson’s six-week-old son, Lincoln, has been monitored and medicated for much of his life in a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, due to his recurring seizures that stem from a rare brain condition called hemimegalencephaly, local news station WDSU reported.

Lincoln was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition when Dawson was pregnant. In the weeks following his birth, he has been having up to 40 seizures every hour.

"They're just back to back. He'll have five seizures within seconds," Dawson said. "I'm constantly wondering if he's breathing. When's the next seizure going to happen?"

Dawson found the solution for her son’s condition at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she consulted neurosurgeon Tayyba Anwar and radiologist Monica Pearl— experts in the field of infant neurosurgery.

Anwar warned that Lincoln’s seizures could be fatal and, without help, he could die or become severely developmentally disabled. However, Children’s National Hospital has performed a procedure on nine babies over the last decade that reaped positive results.

The solution, according to Anwar, is “life-saving, life-altering, life-changing procedure.” But, Lincoln’s operation has been held back by Dawson’s provider, Molina Insurance through Iowa Medicaid, which last week refused to cover the procedure.

"They're basically telling me he has to be on the verge of death before they'll even give him the help that he needs," Dawson said, according to WDSU.

She appealed Molina Healthcare’s decision, but they denied coverage again.

"It's just hard to, you know, look at them and then just know that he's looking at me for comfort. And I can't do anything. My hands are tied. I don't know what to do," she said.

Meanwhile, Iowa Medicaid explained that there are scenarios that require additional steps for consideration and said that experimental or exploratory care is not covered by Medicaid “unless all other clinical standards have been exhausted.”

While Dawson continued to grapple with covering costs for her son’s procedure, her friend, Joshua Kors, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the baby’s brain surgery.

Kors said in an update posted on the fundraising page that a hearing has been held on Tuesday before Judge Kristine M. Dreckman to look into Lincoln’s case.

“Twelve representatives of the Iowa insurance company appeared, in a joint effort to block Lincoln from getting brain surgery at Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C,” Kors said.

Kors continued: “In his testimony, the insurance company's doctor argued that ‘kiddos’ with seizures can get ‘all that they need here in Iowa’ and that treatment outside of Iowa was out of network, expensive, experimental, and unnecessary.”

Court records, cited by WDSU, showed that the doctor testifying on behalf of Molina said that the right treatment for Lincoln would be a hemispherectomy, an invasive surgery where the impacted part of the brain is removed or a hemispherotomy, where it's disconnected. But, Pearl argued that those treatments are dangerous for infants as young as Lincoln and that the Children’s National Hospital’s option is safer.

In a court decision made hours after the hearing was held, the judge overturned the insurance company's denial of coverage. The insurance company said that it wouldn’t appeal the judge’s decision, according to Kors.

On Thursday, Dawson and her son arrived at D.C. on a special medical flight that transported them from Omaha for Lincoln’s procedure, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Now, Lincoln's primary and secondary insurance are expected to cover the cost of the medical flight and procedure, but Dawson’s insurance company will not waive the $7,000 deductible and they will not cover pre-procedure and post-procedure care, according to Kors.

The GoFundMe page set for Lincoln’s treatment expenses raised $5,600 as of Friday afternoon.