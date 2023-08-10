Daughter Says Close Bond with 56-year-old ‘Twin’ Mom Is Ruining Her Love Life

A woman with an uncanny resemblance to her mother said their relationship is having detrimental effects on her love life.

The Connecticut mother-daughter duo seemingly look identical, despite a 33-year age gap. Gabriella, 23, and her mother Catherine Galasso-Vigorito, 56, post TikToks wearing matching outfits and identical makeup.

Although other TikTokers often comment with endearing replies on the viral posts, Gabriella said the bond is hindering her romantic and familial relationships.

She said it’s created problems in trying to pursue love interests as many men are "intimated" by how close she and her mom are.

"When I have boyfriends, mom says we are in the 'love triangle,'" Gabriella told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

She said her boyfriends have "no idea what they're in for" upon getting to know the family, but "this is how it is with us."

She said her two sisters don't like when she and her mom dress identically and compete in pageants together. Her sisters are supportive of her TikTok career, which mostly consists of twinning, dancing videos, and skits, but they don’t join in on the matching outfits and makeup, she said.

"I've always matched outfits with the girls since they were born and it's helped build our bond. It brings us closer together and I would recommend it for any mother and daughter," Catherine said.

A former Miss Connecticut winner, Catherine hopes her daughter will follow in her footsteps and also win the state title before one day opting to win Miss USA and Miss Universe.

Catherine is also Gabriella's pageant coach.

"I was thrilled when mom became my coach and used her experience to help me prepare," Gabriella said.

Gabriella and her mom Catherine Galasso-Vigorito Gabriella Vigorito via TikTok

Catherine noted that she enjoys being compared to her 23-year-old daughter.

"I find it very complimentary, being confused as her sister," Catherine said.