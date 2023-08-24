Mother Bear Shot 16 Times in Florida, Outraging Community: ‘My heart breaks — I feel for the cubs’
The animal and her two cubs had been seen wandering the neighborhood in recent months
A mama bear was shot 16 times in Florida on Friday and was later euthanized — and those living nearby say they were heartbroken at the news.
An unidentified person in the Sanford community of Tall Trees, close to Orlando, shot the black bear multiple times, WESH reported. She had two cubs.
"My heart breaks. I know it's a bear, but it's not just a bear. I feel for the cubs," neighbor Cindy Freeman, vice president of the neighborhood Homeowner's Association, told WESH.
"Why is someone shooting 16 shots in a neighborhood where there's children headed for the school bus stops? It was just heartbreak because, I mean, I've spent months looking at them and just in awe of them."
The family had been seen wandering around the area for months but no incidents had been reported.
There is a conservation rule in place meant to prevent shootings of black bears in Florida. However, it is unclear if the person responsible will be prosecuted.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told The Messenger that the mama bear had to be euthanized because of her injuries.
"FWC Law Enforcement investigated and due to the severity of her injuries, the adult bear was humanely euthanized," the organization said in a statement.
"The cubs are old enough to survive on their own and have been observed on game cameras eating on their own, however, FWC bear biologists are actively searching for the cubs for further assessment."
