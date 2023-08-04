Mother Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Infant Daughter Dies of Fentanyl Overdose, Blunt Force Trauma

A North Carolina mother was charged with manslaughter after an autopsy found her 8-month-old baby died from a fentanyl overdose and "blunt force" head trauma last year, authorities said Thursday.

Samantha Lynn Higgins, 30, was arrested following an "extensive investigation" by Asheville police detectives and the state's Department of Social Services into the death of Dani Harmon, the law enforcement agency said.

Officers initially responded to Mission Hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022 to investigate the infant's drug overdose after Harmon was brought there from Atkinson Street, officials said.

An autopsy later completed by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found Harmon died from "complications of blunt forces injuries of the head" and "sustained blunt forces head trauma, exposed to fentanyl."

According to police, further investigation determined the manner of death was homicide.

Higgins was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, police said.

She was brought to the Buncombe County Detention Facility, where she was held under a $150,000 bond.

According to WLOS, Higgins made an initial court appearance on Friday. A judge appointed her an attorney and scheduled a subsequent hearing for Aug. 25, the news station reported.