Motel Owners Subjecting Guests to Black Mold, Pipes Leaking Raw Sewage Likely Won’t Be Punished, City Says

A Boise motel that has been shut down due to filthy conditions for its guests will not be issued a city citation, according to the mayor’s office.

Maria Weeg, a spokesperson for Mayor Lauren McLean, told the Idaho Statesman that it has no plans to fine the hotel under a business misdemeanor citation because the motel is already paying to bring itself up to code.

“I suspect the cost to fix the property will be a substantial penalty that would likely exceed the penalty associated with the misdemeanor,” Weeg told the Statesman.

In April 2022, city inspectors found that the building was in complete shambles after conducting a fire and life safety inspection, the outlet reported.

Some of the units had rotted-out floors, no running water, black mold and no smoke detectors, Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno told the outlet. One unit had a broken pipe that left raw sewage on the floor, he said.

Boise, Idaho Darwin Fan/Getty Images

Despite a year's worth of violations, the city did not order the motel to be shut down until last month after a local business complained about debris, broken-down cars and dilapidated buildings on the nearby property.

About 30 people living at the motel were displaced, including some long term residents and families, according to the outlet.

Jodi Peterson-Stigers, director of Interfaith Sanctuary, a Boise homeless shelter, told the outlet when she visited the motel to extend assistance under a homeless prevention program, she saw units with no floors in the bathrooms and walls swollen with mold.

“That doesn’t happen in just a few weeks,” she said. “It’s disgusting.”

The outlet reported that the motel is owned by Title Honey LLC, which was formed in 2015 with Honey and Beena Patel listed as members.