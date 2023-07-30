Mosquitoes That Carry the West Nile Virus are Becoming Harder to Repel 

Scientists are learning that a species of mosquitoes known to carry the West Nile virus are becoming increasingly resistant to insecticides.

“It's not a good sign,” Roxanne Connelly, a medical entomologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC News. “We're losing some of our tools that we normally rely on to control infected mosquitoes.”

The mosquito species are called Culex, and according to a CDC webpage, they can fly up to two miles. Normally, they prefer to bite animals like birds but will feed on humans if birds aren’t around.

Culex are the “primary concern in the continental U.S. right now,” Connelly said.

Connelly said she has been studying Culex mosquitoes in her insect lab in Fort Collins, Colorado, where she found that insecticides actually make them live longer. When she exposed them to insecticides, they continued to fly around.

"You want a product that's gonna be able to knock them down, not do this," Connelly said.

Bug spray, on the other hand, continues to serve as a strong repellent against mosquitoes, even Culex.

There are so far at least 69 known human cases of the West Nile virus in the United States, according to CDC data.

Because Culex are showing resistance to insecticides, they’re also growing in population, NBC News reported. West Nile cases tend to peak in August and September, meaning the chances that a human will be bitten by Culex become even greater as their population grows.

"This is just the beginning of when we see West Nile start to take off in the United States," Erin Staples, a medical epidemiologist at the CDC's Fort Collins lab, told NBC News. "We expect a steady increase of disease cases to occur over the next several weeks."

West Nile, when contracted, can cause a range of symptoms such as fever, body aches, vomiting, and rashes. In most cases, humans who contract the virus do not exhibit symptoms, according to the CDC. But about one in every 10 people die if they become severely ill from the virus.

