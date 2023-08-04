Moscow Moving Ahead With North Korea Arms Deals: Report - The Messenger
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, is welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Russia appears to be moving forward with plans to buy artillery ammunition from North Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing declassified U.S. intelligence documents. 

The news comes less than two weeks after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with top North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang

Both Moscow and Kyiv have been running low on shells since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine in February 2022. While the U.S. has, in part, turned to cluster munitions to make up Ukraine’s shortfall, Russia is turning to North Korean arms factories.

“This is yet another example of how desperate Putin is becoming, because his war machine is being affected by the sanctions and the export controls,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. 

“He is going through a vast amount of inventory to try to subjugate Ukraine.”

Any Russian arms deal with North Korea would violate numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Russia is a permanent member of the security council.) U.S. officials said earlier this year that Russia was considering an arms-for-grain swap with North Korea. 

This wouldn't be the first time Pyongyang has come to Moscow's aid. The White House last November accused North Korea of supplying ammunition to Russia.

