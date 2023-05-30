Moscow Hit By Drone Strikes in Rare Attack

Attack drones struck Moscow early Tuesday, damaging several Moscow apartment buildings in a rare strike against the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no one was seriously hurt in the strikes, which “caused minor damage to several buildings” and forced the evacuation of residents. But the attacks raised fears in a city that has seen little violence since the war began.

Moscow residents were awakened in the early morning hours by the sound of explosions over different parts of the capital, including Leninsky Prospekt, a major thoroughfare. A pro-Kremlin television commentator cited by Reuters said the apparent Ukrainian attack on Moscow included about 25 unmanned aircraft.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strikes, which Russia’s defense ministry called a "terrorist attack" by the “Kyiv regime.” A top presidential adviser in Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied that Ukraine was responsible.

"We have nothing to do with this," Podolyak told a morning television program, though he said that residents in Kyiv were probably "watching with pleasure," given what Russia has been inflicting on their city.

Russia has pummeled Kyiv with repeated missile and drone attacks this month ahead of a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory in the east. Tuesday morning was no different. At 2:30am, the wail of air raid sirens again filled the city, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents of “explosions in the capital. Stay in shelters!”

One person was killed by burning debris during the three-hour-long air raid, Col. Gen. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram. “This extreme air attack, the 17th since the beginning of the month,” was made up exclusively of Iranian Shahed drones, he said.

The upper floors of an apartment building were destroyed, and victims pulled from the rubble. A photo posted by the military administration showed an apartment in flames on the upper floor of a building in Kyiv’s Holosiiv district. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 Shaheds, local media reported.

The Moscow strike was far rarer, and “visible evidence that the entire Russian elite is in the kill zone and at any moment can get a Kyiv drone in their backyard,” the Russian Telegram channel Preemnik commented. By late morning, Moscow residents who had been evacuated from their apartment buildings during cleanup of the debris were being allowed back into their homes.

Today’s attack was the second drone strike on Moscow this month. Two small drones were filmed exploding over the Kremlin on May 3 in what Russia claimed was an attempt on the life of President Vladimir Putin. Last week, the New York Times reported that U.S. officials believe the Kremlin strike was the work of Ukraine’s intelligence services.