Moscow Drone Strikes Spark Fear of War ‘Coming to Russia’

Compared to a typical night of Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, Tuesday morning’s drone strikes in Moscow were a minor event - a few drones, slight damage to some apartment buildings and a handful of non-life-threatening injuries. But those drones shattered a sense of calm in the Russian capital, brought a few hours of terror to its people and sparked fear among many Russians over what might come next.

That’s why they matter.

For 15 months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has prosecuted a war against Ukraine while making every effort to shield most Russians from its consequences and brutal realities. Apart from the soldiers he has deployed and the conscripts he has called up, the Putin game plan has been, Life must go on. Normal life. Even now, after losses that western analysts put at well over 100,000 Russian troops dead and wounded, Putin still won’t call it a war.

But there was nothing normal about Tuesday morning in Moscow.

Residents in several parts of the city were awakened in the day’s early hours, much as the people of Kyiv are roused on a regular basis. It marked the first time that multiple drones (Russian official reports varied from 8 to 30) had struck the city. Several of the attacks came along Leninsky Prospekt, a main Moscow thoroughfare named for the founder of the Soviet Union. The BBC reported that an area of western Moscow where Putin and other members of Russia’s government and business elite have residences was also hit.

"The drone attack indicates that the war is coming to Russia, to Moscow," Igor Eidman, a Russian analyst based in Germany, told The Messenger. "It increases anxiety and uncertainty in Russian society and demonstrates the weakness of the Russian armed forces."

Russian social media channels were filled with similar concerns. The strikes were “visible evidence that the entire Russian elite is in the kill zone and at any moment can get a Kyiv drone in their backyard,” the Russian Telegram channel Preemnik commented.

The pair of drones that hovered over the Kremlin on May 3 seemed more of a curiosity; and last week’s rebel incursion into Belgorod in Southern Russia happened in a sparsely populated area and did little damage. There have been occasional attacks on individuals - most notably last August’s car bomb that killed ultranationalist Daria Dugina - and Russian facilities just across the Ukrainian border.

But this was Moscow. And it went on for hours. And for once, a day of war began with Russian military officials - not just Ukrainians - talking about incoming drones, air defenses, and evacuation procedures.

Who did it - and what next?

Tuesday’s strikes also raise difficult questions for Putin and his commanders in terms of possible retaliation. For all the bombast of the official response - which called the attacks “Ukrainian terrorism” - it’s not clear who was responsible. A credible case could be made that they were ordered by the Ukrainian state; by rogue elements who support Ukraine; or by Russians who want Putin out of power. Some combination of all three theories is also possible.

A top presidential adviser in Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied that Ukraine was responsible.

"We have nothing to do with this," Podolyak told a morning television program, though he said that residents in Kyiv were probably "watching with pleasure," given what Russia has been inflicting on their city.

In the wake of the Moscow drone attacks, Russia’s ultranationalist firebrands will scream for a new round of hellfire visited on Ukraine, but Russia is already doing that; even as the drones were hitting Moscow, dozens of Russian missiles and weaponized drones were raining on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. As yet Putin has shown no appetite for upping the ante in ways that some of those extremists have called for: using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, or going after NATO directly.

All this will leave fresh uncertainty in Ukraine, but also a new uncertainty inside Russia itself. Taken together, the drone strikes, the Belgorod incursions and the Kremlin drone episode will produce at least some tremors of anxiety inside Russia that are all too familiar for residents of Kyiv and so many other Ukrainian cities.

And whoever it was that carried out Tuesday’s attacks, bringing fear and uncertainty to Russia is probably what they had in mind.