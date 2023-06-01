NATO allies are in agreement that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, and that Russia cannot stop it, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday ahead of a summit with foreign ministers.
"We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo.
NATO agreed to Ukraine’s membership back in 2008 – a move that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said was the principal grounds for the invasion. No timetable has ever been given on when or how Kyiv would join the military alliance.
But that could change next month, when NATO leaders gather in Lithuania for a formal summit to decide on a multi-year action plan for Ukraine’s membership. Allies are not in agreement on what that would look like, and some members – including the U.S. – are reportedly wary of any decisions that could bring the alliance into war with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his country remains hopeful that NATO will deliver an explicit plan for his country’s membership, telling reporters: “Ukraine is ready to be in NATO, we are waiting when NATO will be ready to host and to have Ukraine.”
