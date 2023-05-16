Mormon Church Leader Refuses to Answer When Pressed About $150B Fund

A representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined to answer when asked by CBS News about claims the organization has stockpiled billions in investments thanks to donations from church members.

Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi interviewed Bishop W. Christopher Waddell as part of a 60 Minutes investigation into the church's alleged misuse of finances that aired Sunday.

When asked by Alfonsi whether the Church has over $150 billion in its investment firm, Ensign Peak, Waddell declined to go into specifics, stating that it was "something I can't share with you right now."

When Alfonsi pressed further about whether that estimate was close to the amount held by the Church, Waddell said the organization has "significant resources."

The 60 Minutes investigation focused on claims made by the Church's former investment adviser, David Nielsen, who accused the organization of running its investment portfolio as a "clandestine hedge fund."

"Those funds weren't used the way they were appropriated to be used," Nielson told 60 Minutes of what he allegedly discovered while working for the Church for nine years.

"Once the money went in, it didn't go out," he added.

When reached by The Messenger, the Church said it believed it was being "financially responsible by carefully ensuring it has adequate resources available to fulfill its divinely appointed responsibilities."

"To Church members who support the work of salvation through living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity, we'll continue to move forward consistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ which makes this world a better place," the Church said.

They continued: "It's unfortunate '60 Minutes' sought to elevate a story based on unfounded allegations by a former employee who has a different view on how the Church should manage its resources."

While speaking to 60 Minutes, Nielson claimed the Church brought in at least $7 billion yearly from tithing, a practice that asks its 17 million members to donate a tenth of their income to the organization.

On its website, the Church said that paying the donation "shows love for God and for others" and "strengthens [church members'] faith in God."

Nielson alleged that about $1 billion in donations is left over each year and is then placed in a reserve fund and invested, where it grows tax-free.

He believes the also Church fabricated documents to mislead members and build up its reputation as a charity.

"I thought we were gonna change the world," Nielson told 60 Minutes. "And we just grew the bank account."