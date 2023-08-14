Mormon Activist Group Proposes Refilling Salt Lake Using Bottled Water - The Messenger
Mormon Activist Group Proposes Refilling Salt Lake Using Bottled Water

The protestors want to reverse record lows and restore the lake to its prehistoric size

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
JWPlayer

Protestors advocating for the re-submersion of Utah marched to the shores of the Great Salt Lake on Saturday morning, pouring bottles of water into the dwindling lake.

The lake reached a record low in 2022. Experts have been monitoring the waters to determine if levels are rising again. However, one group believes merely restoring the lake to its historical size during human habitation isn't enough.

The Arch-Hive, an art collective with Mormon roots, aspires to see the Great Salt Lake rise significantly. They hope for it to cover a vast portion of Utah as it did approximately 14,500 years ago.

On Saturday, August 12, the group, along with other supporters, convened at the lake's shore.

"I think after we restore the Great Salt Lake, we should not stop until the prehistoric Lake Bonneville is restored to its former glory," Supporter Zach Collier said in a TikTok covering the event. "The lake should be allowed to reemerge and resubmerge the entire state of Utah."

Visitors walk on the expanding shoreline of Utah's Great Salt Lake in August 2021Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Protestors were seen walking onto the exposed lake bed, previously underwater, to make their "sacrificial water offering."

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources anticipates continued declines in the lake's water levels due to climate change and a growing local population.

Satellite images have chronicled significant reductions in the lake's size because of dropping water levels.

"Declining lake levels pose concerns not only for wildlife and the adjacent wetlands but also for humans residing nearby," the department stated earlier in August.

The exposure of more lake beds contributes to the release of more dust particles into Utah's already compromised air quality. This lake bed holds vast quantities of health-threatening minerals, including arsenic, lead, and mercury. The Arch-Hive's initiative seems to aim at concealing these hazards, hinting that Saturday's event is just the start.

The Messenger reached out to the group for a statement but hasn't yet received a reply.

