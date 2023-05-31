More Than Half of Baltimore Schoolkids Are ‘Chronically Absent’

Close to 60% of public school students in Baltimore are now considered "chronically absent," leading the Baltimore City Council to investigate whether the absences are connected to a city-wide rise in juvenile crime, WBFF-TV reported.

Chronic absenteeism — a distinction the state of Maryland defines as when a student misses more than 10% of the school year — hit a 20-year-high last year, according to WBFF.

Some of the increase can likely be attributed to the fact that Baltimore began counting half days as absences in 2016, when only 23% of public school students were considered chronically absent.

So far this year, five minors have been arrested in connection with homicides, and 14 minors have been murdered in the city, per WBFF.

"If they're not in school, where are they?" Councilman Robert Stokes told the station. "We're not saying it's tied to that but maybe after we find out what the data is, maybe it can be tied."

School shutdowns during the pandemic are another possible driver of absenteeism in cities around the country.

During the 2021-2022 school year, an estimated 16 million students across the U.S. were considered chronically absent, up from 8 million before the pandemic, according to an Attendance Works analysis.

