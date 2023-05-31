More Than Half of Baltimore Schoolkids Are ‘Chronically Absent’
A staggering number of children are missing more than 10% of the school year
Close to 60% of public school students in Baltimore are now considered "chronically absent," leading the Baltimore City Council to investigate whether the absences are connected to a city-wide rise in juvenile crime, WBFF-TV reported.
Chronic absenteeism — a distinction the state of Maryland defines as when a student misses more than 10% of the school year — hit a 20-year-high last year, according to WBFF.
Some of the increase can likely be attributed to the fact that Baltimore began counting half days as absences in 2016, when only 23% of public school students were considered chronically absent.
- Baltimore Sues Hyundai and Kia for Making Cars That Are Too Easy to Steal
- A new report shows workers with a disability are making less than half of the federal minimum wage
- Amanda Kloots: Mother’s Day Was ‘Almost Harder’ Than Father’s Day After Nick Cordero’s Death
- There are more Proud Boys chapters nationwide than before Jan. 6
- Two decades after 9/11, there are more safe havens than ever
So far this year, five minors have been arrested in connection with homicides, and 14 minors have been murdered in the city, per WBFF.
"If they're not in school, where are they?" Councilman Robert Stokes told the station. "We're not saying it's tied to that but maybe after we find out what the data is, maybe it can be tied."
School shutdowns during the pandemic are another possible driver of absenteeism in cities around the country.
During the 2021-2022 school year, an estimated 16 million students across the U.S. were considered chronically absent, up from 8 million before the pandemic, according to an Attendance Works analysis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews