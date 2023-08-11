More Than a Million Barrels of Oil Removed from Red Sea Tanker, Averting ‘Monumental’ Disaster

The United Nations said Friday it had pulled off a sensitive mission to pump oil off a decaying tanker in the Red Sea, successfully diffusing a potential environmental and humanitarian time bomb and averting what would have been one of the world’s largest-ever oil spills.
International experts have been working since last month to move oil off the FSO Safer, a 47-year-old vessel, which was abandoned off Yemen’s coast in 2015, following the outbreak of civil war in that country.
The ship held some 1.14 million barrels of oil, or about four times the amount of oil spilled in 1989 by the Exxon Valdez along Alaska’s coastline. The Valdez spill remains one of the world’s worst environmental disasters.
By Friday, U.N. teams had moved more than 1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer and onto a second tanker that arrived in Yemen in July. The next phase of the operation involves stripping and cleaning the vessel’s tanks, which will be done over the coming two to three weeks.
- UN Launches ‘Race Against Time’ Mission to Avert Red Sea Catastrophe
- Salvage Team Races to Stave Off Natural Disaster by Siphoning Oil From Decaying Abandoned Tanker
- Former US Colonel Calls Ukraine Sea Drones Used to Attack Russian Oil Tanker a ‘Game Changer’
- Russia Vows Revenge After Strike on Oil Tanker
- US Navy Says It Stopped Iran from Seizing 2 Oil Tankers
- Shell Profits Decline By More Than Half As Oil Prices Slide From Their Peak
“Years of neglect put the ship at risk of an imminent spill that would have damaged the entire Red Sea region and beyond,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday, welcoming the completion of the first phase of the operation.
And although the road ahead remains complicated—with the conflict in Yemen yet to be resolved, questions persist over who will ultimately take ownership of the recovered oil—U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the mission had helped stem what could have been a “monumental” disaster, affecting people and the environment in and around the war-torn nation.
The conflict, triggered when Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Yemen’s Sana’a based government in late 2014, had blocked salvage efforts for nearly a decade.
The region around the tanker is controlled by the Houthis, who had previously stood in the way of any rescue operation.
But recent efforts to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia, which intervened in the conflict in 2015 on the side of Yemen's government, and Iran have helped bring about a period of relative calm. That in turn paved the way for a deal earlier this year under which the Houthis finally gave their nod to the U.N. mission.
U.S. and U.N. officials described the delicate operation as a race against time. The ship hadn’t been serviced in nearly a decade, and corrosion of the vessel from the exceptionally saline Red Sea had raised the possibility of a leak.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews