More Than a Million Barrels of Oil Removed from Red Sea Tanker, Averting ‘Monumental’ Disaster - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

More Than a Million Barrels of Oil Removed from Red Sea Tanker, Averting ‘Monumental’ Disaster

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
People in a small boat approach the beleaguered Yemen-flagged FSO Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen’s contested western province of Hodeida on July 15, 2023.MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations said Friday it had pulled off a sensitive mission to pump oil off a decaying tanker in the Red Sea, successfully diffusing a potential environmental and humanitarian time bomb and averting what would have been one of the world’s largest-ever oil spills.

International experts have been working since last month to move oil off the FSO Safer, a 47-year-old vessel, which was abandoned off Yemen’s coast in 2015, following the outbreak of civil war in that country.

The ship held some 1.14 million barrels of oil, or about four times the amount of oil spilled in 1989 by the Exxon Valdez along Alaska’s coastline. The Valdez spill remains one of the world’s worst environmental disasters.

By Friday, U.N. teams had moved more than 1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer and onto a second tanker that arrived in Yemen in July. The next phase of the operation involves stripping and cleaning the vessel’s tanks, which will be done over the coming two to three weeks.

Read More

“Years of neglect put the ship at risk of an imminent spill that would have damaged the entire Red Sea region and beyond,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday, welcoming the completion of the first phase of the operation.

And although the road ahead remains complicated—with the conflict in Yemen yet to be resolved, questions persist over who will ultimately take ownership of the recovered oil—U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the mission had helped stem what could have been a “monumental” disaster, affecting people and the environment in and around the war-torn nation.

The conflict, triggered when Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Yemen’s Sana’a based government in late 2014, had blocked salvage efforts for nearly a decade.

The region around the tanker is controlled by the Houthis, who had previously stood in the way of any rescue operation.

But recent efforts to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia, which intervened in the conflict in 2015 on the side of Yemen's government, and Iran have helped bring about a period of relative calm. That in turn paved the way for a deal earlier this year under which the Houthis finally gave their nod to the U.N. mission.

U.S. and U.N. officials described the delicate operation as a race against time. The ship hadn’t been serviced in nearly a decade, and corrosion of the vessel from the exceptionally saline Red Sea had raised the possibility of a leak.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.