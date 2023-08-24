Active Shooters: More than 75 Officers Opened Fire During Hours-Long Pittsburgh Gunman Standoff

Dozens of law enforcement officers across three different agencies are on automatic administrative leave after firing their weapons during Wednesday’s standoff that turned a Pittsburgh neighborhood into a warzone, with hundreds of rounds fired.

Following a seven-hour standoff in the city’s Garfield neighborhood, the gunman, William Hardison, Sr., died, authorities announced. It’s unclear if he was killed by officers or from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting – during which SWAT officers reportedly rand out of ammunition while exchanging fire with 63-year-old Hardison, Sr. – has resulted in 78 officers temporarily off the job, according to WTAE-TV.

As of Thursday, county police are down 12 officers, the sheriff’s office is operating without 16 deputies, and city police are out approximately 50 officers, the outlet reported.

It's standard procedure for law enforcement officers to be put on administrative leave after they fire their weapons.

The hours-long shootout, which began shortly before 11 a.m., was sparked immediately after seven deputies attempted to serve Hardison, Sr. – who was allegedly illegally squatting in the home for five months – an eviction notice, The Messenger previously reported.

The home at the center of the shootout reportedly once belonged to the gunman's late brother, Joseph Hardison, who owned the property for 20 years before he died in 2021, according to WPXI-TV.

A law enforcement source identified William Hardison, Sr., 63, as the active shooter who died following a seven-hour standoff after he discharged hundreds of bullets at responding Pittsburgh officers. Facebook

Hardison, Sr., was reportedly trying to keep the home in his family, but several payments were missed and an LLC purchased the home for $25,000 in March.

The LLC reportedly filed an eviction notice in May, claiming Hardison, Sr., never paid rent, but continued living there, according to the outlet.

The standoff ended Wednesday evening when he was killed.