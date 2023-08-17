More than 60 Dead After Migrant Boat Drifts for a Month in the Atlantic

More than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying mostly Senegalese migrants, stranded for more than a month in the Atlantic Ocean, was rescued, officials said Thursday.



The large fishing boat left Senegal on July 10 with 101 passengers; 38 were rescued Tuesday by a Spanish fishing vessel off the island of Cape Verde, about 385 miles off the coast of West Africa, Senegal's foreign ministry said.

Seven dead bodies were found on the boat, and an estimated 56 people were presumed lost at sea, International Organization for Migration spokesperson Safa Msehli said.

Migrants use the perilous Atlantic route from the coast of West Africa to the Spanish-governed Canary Islands as a way to gain a foothold in Europe.

"Safe and regular pathways to migration are sorely lacking, which is what gives room to smugglers and traffickers to put people on these deadly journeys," Msehli said.

Residents in the Senegalese seaside town of Fass Boye contacted the advocacy group Walking Borders on July 20 after 10 days had passed without word from family members on the migrant boat, group founder Helena Maleno Garzón said.

Cheikh Awa Boye, president of the local fishermen's association, said he has two nephews among the missing. "They wanted to go to Spain," Boye told the Associated Press.

Nearly 1,000 people have died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, according to Walking Borders. An estimated 10,000 migrants have reached the Islands by sea from West Africa this year, according to Spanish interior ministry.