    More Than 500,000 Americans Have Lost Medicaid Coverage Since April 1 – Mainly For Not Completing Paperwork

    Luke Funk
    States have purged more than 500,000 residents from Medicaid roles since pandemic protections ended on April 1 and an independent analysis shows a majority of them were removed for simply not completing paperwork needed to continue coverage.

    Health policy research firm KFF has been tracking disenrollments from state Medicaid programs.

    Senior Citizen Facility in Connecticut
    CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 10: A walker and an electric wheelchair are left outside residences at an assisted living facility November 10, 2012 in Connecticut. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) Robert Nickelsberg/Getty

    Data from only 11 states are public so far, but at least 512,616 enrollees have lost coverage in those states. Nearly 250,000 are from Florida alone.

    Read More

    The vast majority in Florida were dropped due to technical issues like incomplete paperwork.

    The research found that there are high rates of procedural disenrollments – where people are being kicked off of the rolls because they did not complete the enrollment process, and may or may not still be eligible for Medicaid.

    The group's findings suggest many of the people whose coverage was terminated for procedural reasons likely remain eligible.

    A separate KFF poll found that nearly half of the people on Medicaid are not aware they may need to fill out verification forms to stay in the program.

    Last month, a group of organizations sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for a pause in the state’s Medicaid redetermination process due to the high number of residents having their coverage terminated due to what they called "red tape."

    KFF says millions of people are expected to lose Medicaid coverage during this unwinding period.

