More Than 500,000 Americans Have Lost Medicaid Coverage Since April 1 – Mainly For Not Completing Paperwork
States have purged more than 500,000 residents from Medicaid roles since pandemic protections ended on April 1 and an independent analysis shows a majority of them were removed for simply not completing paperwork needed to continue coverage.
Health policy research firm KFF has been tracking disenrollments from state Medicaid programs.
Data from only 11 states are public so far, but at least 512,616 enrollees have lost coverage in those states. Nearly 250,000 are from Florida alone.
- Rhode Island Will Fund Coverage for State Workers and Medicaid Recipients Seeking Abortion
- Ukraine War in Data: More than 500,000 Russians have left their country since the war began
- How the Biden administration could help millions of Americans keep their healthcare
- The Ukraine War in data: Russia has lost more than 1,400 tanks in Ukraine; many armies don’t have that many
- Americans favor abortion exceptions for victims of rape. But the policies don’t work.
The vast majority in Florida were dropped due to technical issues like incomplete paperwork.
The research found that there are high rates of procedural disenrollments – where people are being kicked off of the rolls because they did not complete the enrollment process, and may or may not still be eligible for Medicaid.
The group's findings suggest many of the people whose coverage was terminated for procedural reasons likely remain eligible.
A separate KFF poll found that nearly half of the people on Medicaid are not aware they may need to fill out verification forms to stay in the program.
Last month, a group of organizations sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for a pause in the state’s Medicaid redetermination process due to the high number of residents having their coverage terminated due to what they called "red tape."
KFF says millions of people are expected to lose Medicaid coverage during this unwinding period.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews