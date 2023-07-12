More than 40% of New Yorkers Have ‘Never’ Been So Worried About Their Safety: Poll

The majority of New Yorkers are either "very" (21%) or "somewhat" (40%) concerned about becoming a victim of crime, a new study reveals.
The Siena College poll showed 41% said that they have “never been this worried about their personal safety as they are today."
Meanwhile, more than half in the state said they'd had concerns about their own safety or their family's in public places like schools, stores or places of worship.
“Crime isn’t just something that happens to others far away according to New Yorkers,” Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute's Director said.
“While 87% say crime is a serious problem in our state and 57% say it is a problem in their community, a disturbingly high 61% say that they are worried about it happening to them."
Levy added that more people are taking steps to protect themselves, with 40% having spent $100 or more in the last year on goods or services that make them feel safer or more protected from crime.
Siena asked 382 New York adults via phone calls and had 420 responses drawn from a proprietary online panel of New Yorkers between June 4 and June 12.
Overall, the NYPD said on July 6 that crime was down in New York City compared to last year, including a 16.8% drop in shooting incidents.
However, the city has been home to several high-profile violent crimes in recent days, including two scooter shooting sprees in Queens and Brooklyn and then in the Bronx.
The survey found 9% of state residents, but 16% of New York City dwellers, have been physically assaulted in the past year, while similar numbers claimed to have been the victim of a burglary.
Younger people were more affected by crime than older people, SCRI said, while more men were victims than women.
Several respondents also claimed to have witnessed violent or threatening behavior (38%), while 36% have felt threatened in a public place by a stranger's behavior.
“New Yorkers across the entire state agree that crime is a serious problem but New York City residents are more likely to see crime as a serious problem in their community and as a threat to them personally compared to those that live in either the metro suburbs or upstate," Levy continued.
"Gotham residents are two or more times more likely to have taken a self-defense class, joined a neighborhood watch, moved or purchased a gun in order to protect themselves than are residents of other parts of the state."
