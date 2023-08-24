More Than 200 People Planning to Partake in Upcoming Search for Loch Ness Monster

Hundreds are set to descend upon the waters of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands this weekend for the largest search in 50 years for the elusive creature of legend.

The Loch Ness Center has launched a "quest" to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the creature's first sighting, inviting enthusiasts from around the world. To date, more than 200 "monster hunters" have signed up for the mission.

“We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch,” Paul Nixon, the general manager of the Loch Ness Center, said in the statement.

The tale of the Loch Ness Monster is legendary, but it was Aldie MacKay's "sighting" in 1933 that truly brought it to the forefront. MacKay, then the manager of the Drumnadrochit Hotel, which has since been repurposed as the Loch Ness Center, described what she saw to Live Science as a "whale-like fish" or "water beast" in the loch.

This account initiated decades of searches for the mythical being.

However, those joining the quest might find the endeavor challenging. A 2019 scientific survey of Loch Ness DNA, as reported by Live Science, found no evidence of "monster DNA" that could validate the legendary tales.

Instead, eel DNA was found, supporting the theory that many monster sightings might actually be of large eels. Given its low nutrient content, Loch Ness would be an unlikely habitat for a massive unknown predator species, such as an ancient reptile.

Yet, for those who hold steadfast in their belief, this weekend presents a golden opportunity to perhaps prove doubters wrong. The event will also feature tours and cruises for participants.

"The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can’t wait to see what we find," Nixon added.