More Than 185,000 in Michigan Without Power Following Severe Storms That Uprooted Trees

More than 185,000 Michigan residents were without power on Thursday morning after intense thunderstorms barreled through the southern part of the state, knocking down trees and damaging power lines.

As of 9:10 a.m., DTE Energy reported 168,783 customers without electricity, while Consumers Energy reported 409 outages affecting 22,071 customers.

Reports made to the National Weather Service over social media showed trees across the Detroit area had fallen over or snapped in half due to the storm's strong winds.

Radar showed the Grosse Pointe area experienced a "hot spot of wind" around 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

"That part of the storm was strengthening as it went overhead with 70 mph showing up by the time it got over Lake St Clair," the service's Detroit office wrote in a tweet.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday night, as the weather service warned there was a possibility for hail and tornadoes.

On Thursday, the Detroit area was expected to see humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s. The region may see additional thunderstorms throughout Friday, with the highest chance of the heaviest rain forecasted for Friday night.