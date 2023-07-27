More Than 185,000 in Michigan Without Power Following Severe Storms That Uprooted Trees - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

More Than 185,000 in Michigan Without Power Following Severe Storms That Uprooted Trees

The region may see more thunderstorms on Friday, according to the National Weather Service

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An aerial view of downed trees in a neighborhood in Detroit, July 27, 2023.Fox 2 News Detroit

More than 185,000 Michigan residents were without power on Thursday morning after intense thunderstorms barreled through the southern part of the state, knocking down trees and damaging power lines.

As of 9:10 a.m., DTE Energy reported 168,783 customers without electricity, while Consumers Energy reported 409 outages affecting 22,071 customers.

Reports made to the National Weather Service over social media showed trees across the Detroit area had fallen over or snapped in half due to the storm's strong winds.

Read More

Radar showed the Grosse Pointe area experienced a "hot spot of wind" around 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

"That part of the storm was strengthening as it went overhead with 70 mph showing up by the time it got over Lake St Clair," the service's Detroit office wrote in a tweet.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday night, as the weather service warned there was a possibility for hail and tornadoes.

On Thursday, the Detroit area was expected to see humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s. The region may see additional thunderstorms throughout Friday, with the highest chance of the heaviest rain forecasted for Friday night.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.