More Than 185,000 in Michigan Without Power Following Severe Storms That Uprooted Trees

More than 185,000 Michigan residents were without power on Thursday morning after intense thunderstorms barreled through the southern part of the state, knocking down trees and damaging power lines.
As of 9:10 a.m., DTE Energy reported 168,783 customers without electricity, while Consumers Energy reported 409 outages affecting 22,071 customers.
Reports made to the National Weather Service over social media showed trees across the Detroit area had fallen over or snapped in half due to the storm's strong winds.
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel State
- Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan Damages Cars, Farms and Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
- Kentucky Man, Stepdaughter, 12, Killed After Tree Falls on Their Truck; Recent Severe Storms May Be to Blame
- Oklahoma Woman Dies After Storm Cuts Power to Respirator
- Supercell Storms Flip Over Planes, Cause Power Outages Across Mid-South
Radar showed the Grosse Pointe area experienced a "hot spot of wind" around 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
"That part of the storm was strengthening as it went overhead with 70 mph showing up by the time it got over Lake St Clair," the service's Detroit office wrote in a tweet.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday night, as the weather service warned there was a possibility for hail and tornadoes.
On Thursday, the Detroit area was expected to see humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s. The region may see additional thunderstorms throughout Friday, with the highest chance of the heaviest rain forecasted for Friday night.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness