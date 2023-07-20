More than 1,000 Bodies Recovered From Wartime Graves In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

More than 1,000 Bodies Recovered From Wartime Graves In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region

The toll includes the remains of 449 people from mass graves in Izyum

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Authorities in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine said Thursday they’d reached a grisly milestone by recovering the bodies of 1,000 victims from Russia’s occupation of the region.

Officials have been working to recover and identify the dead since Russian forces were ejected from Kharkiv in September 2022.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the regional chief of police, told Hromadske TV that the toll of the seven-month occupation included 791 civilians, 99 Ukrainian soldiers, and 110 Russian army personnel. 

Of those, 868 had been identified, he said.

A couple walks in front of a destroyed building in Izyum in May 2023.
Read More

The toll included the remains of more than 449 people found in mass graves near the city of Izyum, many of them bearing signs of torture. Tymoshko said 211 bodies have been identified from the Izyum graves and that 207 had been handed over to relatives for burial.

Ukraine’s national police maintains a database showing clothing and other distinctive marks that might help the public recognize unidentified bodies. Access to the database is restricted to adults.  

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.