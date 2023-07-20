More than 1,000 Bodies Recovered From Wartime Graves In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region

Authorities in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine said Thursday they’d reached a grisly milestone by recovering the bodies of 1,000 victims from Russia’s occupation of the region.



Officials have been working to recover and identify the dead since Russian forces were ejected from Kharkiv in September 2022.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the regional chief of police, told Hromadske TV that the toll of the seven-month occupation included 791 civilians, 99 Ukrainian soldiers, and 110 Russian army personnel.

Of those, 868 had been identified, he said.

A couple walks in front of a destroyed building in Izyum in May 2023.

The toll included the remains of more than 449 people found in mass graves near the city of Izyum, many of them bearing signs of torture. Tymoshko said 211 bodies have been identified from the Izyum graves and that 207 had been handed over to relatives for burial.

Ukraine’s national police maintains a database showing clothing and other distinctive marks that might help the public recognize unidentified bodies. Access to the database is restricted to adults.