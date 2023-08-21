More States Looking Into Requiring Students to Repeat Third Grade to Improve Literacy

Several states across the country are allegedly threatening to hold back third grade students who aren’t reading at their grade level.

According to The Wall Street Journal, at least 16 states have tried to use reading tests and laws requiring students to repeat third grade to help improve literacy.

Tennessee, Michigan and North Carolina are some of the states that currently have laws suggesting retentions as a solution for declining reading test scores. Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Nevada have all recently passed legislation that is not yet effective, but will become so in the upcoming years.

While varying state to state, these laws known as the Third-Grade Retention Laws require children to meet a reading standard to move onto the next grade level.

When reviewing fourth grade reading scores, the Nation’s Report Card — a federal reading test that tracks national performance — noted that all percentiles except the 90th experienced a drop in reading scores from 2019 to 2022. Per the test, reading in third grade is a pivotal benchmark in education.

Much of the drop is blamed on pandemic-era disruptions in education. Children entering fourth grade this year were kindergarteners when COVID-19 locked down schools in early 2020.

A student in the library reads a book. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While some believe holding students back will discourage them, several law and education officials believe it will be an incentive for students to work harder and do better.

“We generally think if children cannot read well by the time they are in the third grade, they’re going to have difficulty in content areas like math, or science, or social studies,” Susan Neuman, former U.S. assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education, told NewsNation Now.

“So, it’s a critical year where our children need to read fluently with comprehension. That’s essential. If it doesn’t happen, then it’s going to be a struggle all throughout the child’s career.”

Noting that it is difficult for children to catch up once they fall behind, Neuman said children should be given literacy support prior to third grade.

According to a 2011 Annie E. Casey study cited by the Journal, third-graders who lack reading proficiency are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

Studies on the success of holding students back in elementary school is mixed, with some studies depicting short-term gains including increased test scores and others finding no impact on graduation rates or other longer-term measures.

According to Education Week, as of April, 2023, 25 states and the District of Columbia currently allow school districts to hold back students who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade.