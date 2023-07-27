More Sex Workers Reported Encountering Long Island Serial Killer Suspect, Sheriff Says

More sex workers have come forward to talk to investigators about their interactions with Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old married Manhattan architect who has been charged in a string of killings on New York's Long Island.
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon told WCBS in New York that detectives are taking their time talking to the women about their experiences with the alleged Gilgo Beach killer.
"My staff is really going to vet these additional females to see if they actually did come in contact with him and then see what that contact was and see if that can lead us in any other possible direction," Toulon said.
On Wednesday, investigators ended their 12-day search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, which turned up a cache of guns, a child-sized doll, and a vault. An excavator also picked his backyard apart, but it was unclear if any evidence was recovered from that effort.
Authorities have said they believe some of the murders were committed when Heuermann's family went out of town, and that he may have lured some of his victims to his home. After his arrest, Heuermann's wife filed for divorce.
Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims. He is also the chief suspect in the 2007 disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has yet to be charged for that killing.
The case has law enforcement across America taking second looks at some of their cold cases. That includes homicide detectives in Las Vegas, where once Heuermann owned a timeshare.
Police erected signs Wednesday prohibiting the curious from loitering outside the accused killer's home. Since his arrest was announced nearly two weeks ago, Heuermann's home has become something of an attraction for true crime-obsessed Long Islanders.
Neighbors on Heuermann's street are none too happy about all the attention, and their complaints led to the signs being placed on the street. Offenders faced a $150 fine.
