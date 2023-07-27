More Sex Workers Reported Encountering Long Island Serial Killer Suspect, Sheriff Says - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

More Sex Workers Reported Encountering Long Island Serial Killer Suspect, Sheriff Says

Detectives are taking their time talking to the women about their experiences with the alleged serial murderer

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rex Heuermann is seen in a mugshot taken after his Thursday arrest.Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

More sex workers have come forward to talk to investigators about their interactions with Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old married Manhattan architect who has been charged in a string of killings on New York's Long Island.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon told WCBS in New York that detectives are taking their time talking to the women about their experiences with the alleged Gilgo Beach killer.

"My staff is really going to vet these additional females to see if they actually did come in contact with him and then see what that contact was and see if that can lead us in any other possible direction," Toulon said.

On Wednesday, investigators ended their 12-day search of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, which turned up a cache of guns, a child-sized doll, and a vault. An excavator also picked his backyard apart, but it was unclear if any evidence was recovered from that effort.

Read More

Authorities have said they believe some of the murders were committed when Heuermann's family went out of town, and that he may have lured some of his victims to his home. After his arrest, Heuermann's wife filed for divorce.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims. He is also the chief suspect in the 2007 disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has yet to be charged for that killing.

The case has law enforcement across America taking second looks at some of their cold cases. That includes homicide detectives in Las Vegas, where once Heuermann owned a timeshare.

Police erected signs Wednesday prohibiting the curious from loitering outside the accused killer's home. Since his arrest was announced nearly two weeks ago, Heuermann's home has become something of an attraction for true crime-obsessed Long Islanders.

Neighbors on Heuermann's street are none too happy about all the attention, and their complaints led to the signs being placed on the street. Offenders faced a $150 fine.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.