More Moms Come Forward Accusing Convicted Nurse Lucy Letby of Killing Their Babies

Days after British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more, more mothers are coming forward saying that their children also died on her watch.

Two more mothers, Emily Morris and another who was not identified, say they believe their families haven't “had justice” as their kids also died shortly after their time with Letby, 33, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, according to The Telegraph.

Morris reportedly alleges that Letby was around her one-month-old son before he suddenly died. Morris’s son Alvin had been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, but doctors thought his case to be mild and that he was improving. Alvin died in February 2013, allegedly not long after Letby had access to him.

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. Cheshire Constabulary via AP

“She was in the room the day he died,” Morris told The Telegraph, “And a couple of hours afterwards, he just died. That’s why I still think in my heart that she did something to him.”

Another mother, this one preferring to remain anonymous, claims her newborn girl was being monitored at the hospital after being born by emergency cesarean in 2015. That newborn girl died two days later from what was reportedly an unusual heart defect and lung failure.

“I cannot say for certain if she is responsible, but the entire situation always seemed weird to me because the entire pregnancy was fine and no one said anything was wrong with my daughter,” that mom reportedly said.

Police have said that they are committed to making sure a “thorough investigation” into Letby is conducted in light of these new allegations.

Letby, who is considered the United Kingdom’s most prolific child killer in modern times, enjoyed “playing God” at the hospital where she worked, prosecutors in her case claimed.

Prosecutors said that she injected babies with air, milk and insulin during her time at the hospital and that she was “enjoying what was going on” as the infants died.

