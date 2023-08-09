More Migrants Arrive Overnight to Already Overwhelmed System in New York City

More buses loaded with migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City early Wednesday, as the city struggles to contend with the crisis.
The buses began pulling in Wednesday morning, according to local outlet WABC, at a time when the city already has more than 57,000 migrants in its care at the cost of millions of dollars each week.
To keep up with the influx, Mayor Eric Adams earlier this week announced plans to construct a tent shelter for migrants on Randall’s Island capable of housing upwards of 2,000 adults.
The facility, which will be paid for by the state, will mark the second attempt at sheltering migrants on the island between the boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. Another tent encampment was built on the island in 2022 at considerable cost, but shuttered in a matter of weeks due to lack of use.
A relief center is also slated to go up on the grounds of the former Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens, according to WABC. Hundreds of people reportedly protested that planned facility Tuesday evening, with locals citing fears that migrants passing through won’t be properly vetted.
In protest of what he characterizes as President Joe Biden’s lax immigration policies, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to sanctuary cities last year.
More than 93,000 migrants have since arrived in New York City alone, leading to a 10-figure hole in the city’s budget and a massive strain on public resources.
