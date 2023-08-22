More Drones Shot Down Over Moscow as Air War Continues
Some Ukrainian drone attacks are being launched from inside Russian territory, the UK defense ministry said
Russia shot down two attack drones over the Moscow region late Monday night and two others crashed due to electronic jamming near the Ukraine border, officials said.
One drone crashed over the Krasnogorsk district and the other came down near the town of Chastsy with explosions that blew the windows out of homes and damaged cars on the ground. There were no reported injuries.
Air space over the capital was briefly closed and three airports suspended flights, state news agency TASS said on Tuesday.
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted tonight,” the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.
Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency told Reuters "the GUR is working" but didn't comment further.
Two other drones were brought down in the western Bryansk region near the Ukraine border, the defense ministry said.
The drone attacks came as the British defense ministry said that some Ukrainian assaults on Russian targets appear to be launched from inside the border.
An August 19 drone strike on a Russian air base that destroyed a Tu-22M3 Backfire bomber at the Soltsky-2 airbase in the Novgorod region, 400 miles from Ukraine was carried out using a limited-range copter-style drone, the Russian defense ministry said.
“If true, this adds weight to the assessment that some UAV attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory,” the UK defense ministry said.
“Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia.”
On Tuesday the Ukrainian news outlet New Voice, citing intelligence sources, said that five Russian planes had been destroyed in five days by “groups of saboteurs” working with Kyiv’s military intelligence agency.
