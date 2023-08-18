Moose Collision Injures Five in Minnesota

Five people were injured in a collision with a moose in Minnesota on Thursday. Officials said the accident was caused by poor visibility due to storms in the area.
St. Louis County officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 in Breitung Township, CBS News Minnesota reported.
The Toyota Sienna van was heading southwest when a moose ran out into the roadway.
Investigators said the roads were also wet as a result of the inclement weather, the outlet reported.
All of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, and none suffered life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers were children.
Four of the passengers were treated at Ely Bloomenson Hospital and one was treated at Essentia Health Virginia.
The condition of the moose is unclear.
- 6 Killed, 3 Injured After 2-Car Collision in Washington State
- Woman Seriously Injured in Bear Attack Walking Out of Minnesota Cabin
- A Man Was Fired After Putting A Baby Moose In His Truck To Save It From A Bear
- Travelers Upset After Moose Was Euthanized When It Wandered Too Close to Connecticut Airport
- Mid-Air Collision in Oshkosh Marks Fifth Plane Crash In The Past Week
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews