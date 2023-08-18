Moose Collision Injures Five in Minnesota

Five people were injured in a collision with a moose in Minnesota on Thursday. Officials said the accident was caused by poor visibility due to storms in the area.

St. Louis County officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 in Breitung Township, CBS News Minnesota reported.

The Toyota Sienna van was heading southwest when a moose ran out into the roadway.

Investigators said the roads were also wet as a result of the inclement weather, the outlet reported.

All of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, and none suffered life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers were children.

Four of the passengers were treated at Ely Bloomenson Hospital and one was treated at Essentia Health Virginia.

The condition of the moose is unclear.