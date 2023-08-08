The now-infamous Montgomery Riverfront brawl has taken over the internet for the last two days, spawning endless memes across every social media platform known to mankind. But the best response has to be this nearly perfect reenactment video that has deservedly gone viral.

The video impeccably recreates the iconic fight, and what really sets this reenactment apart is the attention to detail.

From the security guard tossing his hat to the bystanders filming in the background, it's clear that these are masters of their craft at work. They even have a guy swim across the pool to join in the fight, while another person is seen running around holding a folding chair, which we all know he is completely prepared to use.

This level of production is easily up to par with the great filmmakers of our time, and we can only hope it gets a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Live-Action Short Film.

And though some say great cinema is no longer appreciated by the masses, this video proves otherwise. In less than 24 hours, it's been viewed over 11 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.

Some commenters even noted how everyone came together to create a cinematic masterpiece:

While the videos and memes remain hilariously eye-opening to many, Montgomery officials have issued 4 arrest warrants so far for individuals involved in the real life altercation.