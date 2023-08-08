The now-infamous Montgomery Riverfront brawl has taken over the internet for the last two days, spawning endless memes across every social media platform known to mankind. But the best response has to be this nearly perfect reenactment video that has deservedly gone viral.
The video impeccably recreates the iconic fight, and what really sets this reenactment apart is the attention to detail.
From the security guard tossing his hat to the bystanders filming in the background, it's clear that these are masters of their craft at work. They even have a guy swim across the pool to join in the fight, while another person is seen running around holding a folding chair, which we all know he is completely prepared to use.
- Here’s the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl From Every Possible Angle
- 2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Leads to Multiple Arrests in Alabama
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Montgomery Police ID 3 Charged in Riverfront Brawl; Man Wielding Folding Chair Wanted for Questioning
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Co-Captain Describes ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ During Attack by White Boaters
This level of production is easily up to par with the great filmmakers of our time, and we can only hope it gets a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Live-Action Short Film.
And though some say great cinema is no longer appreciated by the masses, this video proves otherwise. In less than 24 hours, it's been viewed over 11 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.
Some commenters even noted how everyone came together to create a cinematic masterpiece:
While the videos and memes remain hilariously eye-opening to many, Montgomery officials have issued 4 arrest warrants so far for individuals involved in the real life altercation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News