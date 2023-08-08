Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Reenactment Goes Viral: A Masterpiece Deserving an Oscar? - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Reenactment Goes Viral: A Masterpiece Deserving an Oscar?

In less than 24 hours, the viral video has been viewed over 11 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The reenactment video fo the Montgomery Brawl has gone viralTwitter: Naima Cochrane

The now-infamous Montgomery Riverfront brawl has taken over the internet for the last two days, spawning endless memes across every social media platform known to mankind. But the best response has to be this nearly perfect reenactment video that has deservedly gone viral.

The video impeccably recreates the iconic fight, and what really sets this reenactment apart is the attention to detail.

From the security guard tossing his hat to the bystanders filming in the background, it's clear that these are masters of their craft at work. They even have a guy swim across the pool to join in the fight, while another person is seen running around holding a folding chair, which we all know he is completely prepared to use.

Read More

This level of production is easily up to par with the great filmmakers of our time, and we can only hope it gets a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Live-Action Short Film.

And though some say great cinema is no longer appreciated by the masses, this video proves otherwise. In less than 24 hours, it's been viewed over 11 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter) alone.

Some commenters even noted how everyone came together to create a cinematic masterpiece:

While the videos and memes remain hilariously eye-opening to many, Montgomery officials have issued 4 arrest warrants so far for individuals involved in the real life altercation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.