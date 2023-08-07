Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Leads to Multiple Arrests in Alabama - The Messenger
Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Leads to Multiple Arrests in Alabama

Video of the fight has since gone viral

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Multiple people were arrested following a brawl in Montgomery.WSFA 12 News

Multiple people were arrested at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama after a violent fight broke out just feet from the water — and video has gone viral.

Montgomery police told WSFA 12 News that there were four active warrants Sunday afternoon related to the brawl and potentially more to come after additional video footage is reviewed.

Police responded to the scene on Saturday around 7 p.m. and found a large group of people engaging in a physical altercation.

A witness told the local news station that the argument started allegedly when a pontoon boat was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to park.

Multiple people were in handcuffs, according to WSFA 12 News. Montgomery officials told the outlet that several people have been detained and charges are pending.

The story and video have made national headlines, even being featured on TMZ.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed posted a statement to X (Twitter) following the altercation.

"This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system," he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with video to submit it to starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.

