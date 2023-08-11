Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Co-Captain Describes ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ During Attack by White Boaters

A Black riverboat crew member's handwritten account of the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5 described how he "hung on for dear life," as white men piled on top of him, according to a copy of a deposition obtained by The Messenger.

The fight on Saturday in Alabama, captured on video from multiple angles, was sparked after the owners of a pontoon boat refused to move their craft so an incoming riverboat could dock.

Damien Pickett, who has been described as "co-captain" of the riverboat, was at the center of the brawl. In a deposition submitted to the Montgomery Police Department, Pickett described how he asked a police officer aim at a Taser at him after arriving at the scene in the middle of the brawl if he could just finish doing his job.

Pickett's crew had called out on the intercom to ask the white boaters to move their vessel so the dinner cruiser could dock. He said in the deposition that they must have asked the white boaters “five or six times," who ignored his requests and then became belligerent.

Pickett wrote that the group ended up “giving us the finger” for about three minutes.

Eventually, Pickett and another dock worker decided to untie the boat, move it a few paces over and retie it, so there was space for the riverboat.

“By that time, two people ran up behind me,” said Pickett, describing one man in a red hat yelling at him: “Don’t touch that boat motherf— or we will beat your ass.” He identified the individual in the red hat as Richard Roberts, who surrendered to the Montgomery Police Department on Tuesday.

One white man then called another over to the dock, with Pickett describing them as "drunk." The boat's owner eventually showed up, too.

The owner “started getting loud…," Pickett wrote. "He got into my face. 'This belongs to the f— public.' I told him this was a city dock.”

The situation began to escalate at this point, with one man coming up and hitting Pickett in the face, according to Pickett's account.

"I took my hat off and threw it in the air," he said.

Then Pickett detailed the tense moments after.

"I started chocking [sic] the older guy in front of me so he couldn’t hit me anymore, pushing him back at the same time," Pickett wrote in the deposition.

“Then the guy in the red shorts came up and tackled me. … I went to the ground. I think I hit one of them.”

The group threatened to kill him, the crewmember said.

“I can’t tell you how long it lasted,” Pickett wrote. “I grabbed one of them and just held on for dear life.”

He then wrote how help eventually arrived, with someone pulling the men off him.

"I looked up, 2 people was pulling them off me," he said. It was, according to his recollection, a "tall Black gentleman" and a security guard who had come to his rescue.

One of his coworkers was in the water, pushing people and fighting.

Pickett was then finally able to help the Harriott II dock, and his nephew ran off the boat to join the melee.

“My nose was running. … and I could hear passengers and co-workers arguing with the people who attacked me," he continued.

“The security guard was trying to get the lady in red to leave," he said. "She wouldn’t listen. People from off the boat and spectators were coming down the back end of the dock.

"The guy who started it all was choking my sister. I hit him, grabbed her and moved her."

Then he turned around and saw that an officer with the MPD was holding a Taser in his face.

"I told him I was the one being attacked and could I finish doing my job," he said.

A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on August 5 has led to multiple arrests. Josh Moon/Facebook

So he did, helping the rest of the passengers off the vessel and apologizing for the inconvenience.

"All said I did nothing wrong, you was just doing your job!" Pickett wrote in the deposition.

Witnesses approached Pickett and told them they captured the fight on video, and Pickett took their names and contact information to give to the police.

Pickett then allowed himself to be seen by a medic “where I sat for 25 or 30 minutes. My head was hurting. I felt a knot in the back of my head and the front.”

The riverboat co-captain was left with bruising but no broken bones.

On Thursday a fourth suspect handed herself into police.