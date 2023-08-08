Montgomery Police ID 3 Charged in Riverfront Brawl; Man Wielding Folding Chair Wanted for Questioning

Montgomery, Alabama police announced Tuesday that three people involved in the shocking riverfront brawl this weekend have been slapped with misdemeanor charges of assault.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said three white men — Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachary Shipman, 25 — were charged with assault.

Roberts turned himself in and is in custody with Selma police, according to AL.com. Albert said he expects Todd and Shipman to turn themselves in on Tuesday afternoon. Selma police did not return a request for comment from The Messenger.

A man hit a woman with a chair during the riverfront brawl in Montgomery, AL. Twitter

The chief also said after consulting with the FBI, the brawl—which saw white men attacking Damien Pickett, a Black riverboat co-captain—did not fit the criteria for a hate crime or inciting a riot.

Albert told media Tuesday that his department is hoping to talk to Reggie Gray, the Black man who was seen on video wielding a folding chair and hitting people with it. It was not clear whether Gray, 42, will face charges.

The incident, which was captured on video, started after white boaters attacked the co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat who had asked them to move their pontoon boat. Albert said Tuesday that the Pickett had been trying to politely ask them to move so the Harriott could dock.

”The co-captain was doing his job," the chief said. Pickett was later taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Video showed one of the boaters attack the Pickett, who was pummeled by the group of white men, before bystanders and some members of the ship's crew — most of whom were Black — came to his defense. The groups ended up fighting in a massive brawl before police broke up the event.

"This is not indicative of who we are as a community," Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. "The people in the pontoon boat are not residents of Montgomery."

Some of the men arrested have ties to Vasser’s Mini Mart in Selma, AL.com reported.

Its owner Chase Shipman, who has not been charged, said in a now-deleted Facebook post that he was at the scene but fled when it got violence. His relationship to Zachary Shipman was not immediately clear.